Gunmen kidnap wife of former council chairman in Jigawa

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 10:56 pm


By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped a 47-year-old housewife in Marke village, Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 2.15pm at Marke village.

“Today, at about 0215hrs, a group of armed men numbering about 10 went to Marke village, Kaugama LGA, and entered the house of former Chairman of Kaugama LG and kidnapped his wife, one Hajiya Fatima, aged 47.

“On receipt of the information, a patrol team rushed to the scene, but the armed men had already taken away the victim,” Shiisu said.

He said that efforts were on to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects.

