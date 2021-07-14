Gunmen strike again! Kill 3 policemen, 2 others in Anambra

Richard Elesho

An orgy of violence by unknown was unleashed on Eke Agu community in Idemli North Local Government Area of Anambra’ State, on Tuesday night.

Gunmen reportedly stormed the community and embarked on sporadic shootings. By the time, they completed their mission, five persons, including three policemen had been killed.

They also set three vehicles on fire.

In addition, according to The Nation, the attackers abducted one unidentified young man from Uke after several shots fired at him failed to penetrate.

He was dumped in the trunk of the vehicle and whisked away to an unknown destination, it was gathered.

A source disclosed that the hoodlums invaded the community in two Highlander jeeps and one Sienna car.

The incident, according to the source, occurred at Eke-Agu area in the community.

Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not received any information on the incident.

But another Senior Police Officer confirmed it.