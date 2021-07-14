Photos/Videos: Soyinka’s Metamorphosis from Childhood up to Age 87

Photos/Videos: Soyinka’s Metamorphosis from Childhood up to Age 87

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 12:56 am


Wole Soyinka’s metamorphosis

Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, known as Wole Soyinka, Nigerian playwright, poet and essayist and winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, the first by a sub-Saharan African was 87 on Tuesday, 13 July 2021.

*Read the story of his life (as he narrated to us in an interview) HERE.

 

*Watch the 1964 interview of Wole Soyinka and Lewis Nkosi, South African author, broadcaster and journalist with Chinua Achebe HERE

*Watch Soyinka’s 1969 interview after his release from Military detention HERE

 

Below are his photographs from childhood to adulthood.

 

Soyinka

Soyinka

Soyinka

Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Court freezes accounts of  MD, 2  directors of P C Outlet Company over N168m debt
    Buhari speaking at the dinner with members of the National Assembly on Tuesday 2 hours ago

    We must end insecurity in Nigeria – Buhari tells NASS members
    Governor Matawalle: his defection causing rumples in APC 4 hours ago

    Matawalle: 10 APC LG Chairmen head to court
    Map showing number of registrants across the states and the FCT 4 hours ago

    CVR: Osun records154,893 fresh registrants, the highest in 14 days
    Mace: Kwara Assembly suspends PDP lawmaker 4 hours ago

    Kwara Assembly suspends PDP member
    Dr Cyprian Ngon, a medical doctor with National hospital Abuja, taking the first shot of COVID-19 administered in Nigeria. NPHCDA says 1.133 million shots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. 4 hours ago

    COVID-19 vaccination: Nigeria records 148 cases of severe reactions in first phase
    Acting IGP Alkali Baba 5 hours ago

    Permit ban: Cars with factory-fitted tinted glasses exempted, says IGP
    D'Tigers in the game against the US basketball team 5 hours ago

    D’ Tigers’ wins against US, Argentina big boost for Olympics, says Okafor