COVID-19: UNILAG shuts hostels indefinitely

By Nehru Odeh

The Senate of the University of Lagos has shut down the hostels of the institution over reported cases of the novel coronavirus on the campus.

As a result of that students have been asked to vacate the hostels latest 12noon tomorrow, and that virtual lectures will commence on 26 July 2021.

A member of the university’s senate confirmed this to The PUNCH, saying, “After getting the report, which I don’t like to discuss with you, we decided that the hostels should be shut down.”

On whether COVID-19 Delta variant was discovered on the university campus, the source said, “No further comment.”

A statement from the Office of Deans of Students of the university reads:

To check the spread of Covid-19 on campus, the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021. No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021. DSA.”