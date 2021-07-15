ALGON national president endorses state police

ALGON national president endorses state police

Thursday, July 15, 2021 9:24 am


Mr Kolade Alabi, National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria

Mr Kolade Alabi, National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria

By Nicholas Obisike

Mr Kolade Alabi, National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has declared his support for state police in the country.

Alabi expressed his support in a statement released to newsmen in Enugu, on Wednesday, at the end of the Association’s National Executive Committee meeting in the state.

He urged the Federal Government to grant the request for state police, so as to enhance the nation’s security.

“We also use this medium to call on the Presidency to grant state police. To me, security is a bottom-top approach not a top-bottom approach, and when we adopt this approach to security, the country will be safe for all of us,” he said.

Alabi applauded the Council Chairmen in Enugu State for their efforts at promoting peace, security and infrastructural development in the rural communities.

“From what I have seen so far, they have also performed creditably well. It is not all about building infrastructure, it is also about investing in physiological infrastructure which is what we have seen.

” The Councils’ bosses are promoting peace, art and culture and it is a good one. I thank the chairman of ALGON in Enugu State, Mr Solomon Onah, for what he has done.

“He has received us well into the state since yesterday. He has conducted the affairs of ALGON very well. And I can say that ALGON Enugu is one of the best in the country,” he said.

Alabi said they were in the state specifically for the NEC meeting and that this was the third since they began rotating the meeting.

“The reason for doing that is for us to assess the performance and the activities of all our people in various states and you will agree with me that it is a good one.

“We can’t sit in Abuja and know what is going on in all the states and all the local government areas in the country,” Alabi said.

In his remark, Mr Solomon Onah, ALGON Chairman, Enugu State Chapter, expressed delight at the positive testimonies of the ALGON national body on the modest achievements in the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    British police officers:arrest four over racial abuse of footballers 19 mins ago

    Four arrested so far over online abuse of England players
    Court: EU court to rule on headscarf ban in German kindergarten, drugstore 4 hours ago

    EU court to rule on headscarf ban in German kindergarten, drugstore
    ALGON: to end multiple taxation, illegal road blocks 4 hours ago

    ALGON to end multiple taxation, illegal road blocks –NEC
    File: Nigerian Navy personnel on parade 4 hours ago

    Reps to investigate Nigerian Navy recruitment
    Jail: Pastor Stephen Kalu jailed for life over rape in Abuja 4 hours ago

    Pastor Stephen Kalu gets life imprisonment for rape in Abuja
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: Chairman, Nigeria Governors' Forum; Says NGF has approved template for judicial, legislative autonomy 5 hours ago

    Govs approve financial autonomy template for state legislature, judiciary –Fayemi
    Fish pond: expert recommends ways to stop fish under cultivation in farms from dying 5 hours ago

    How to prevent fish death in farms — Expert
    Nigerian Army: hunting for soldier accused of killing girl in Bayelsa 5 hours ago

    We’re searching for soldier who killed Bayelsa lady, Jennifer Ugadu – Army