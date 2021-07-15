Lagos Assembly Backs Southern Governors On Rotational Presidency, Others

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday declared their support for the resolutions reached by the southern governors at a recent meeting held in Lagos.

The governors had demanded that the south produces the next president of the country while also declaring that they should be informed of any operation likely to be carried out in their states by security and law enforcement agencies.

While supporting the unity of the country, the governors condemned what they called selective administration of the criminal justice. Among other demands, they called for the establishment of state police.

In a motion moved by Hon. Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1) under ‘Matter of Urgent Public importance’, the lawmakers agreed to commend the governors for the efforts they have made so far for the progress of the country.

The House also called on Speakers and lawmakers of the concerned States in the southern part of the country to support the demands of the governors.

Concluding the debate on the matter, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said: “We need to commend the southern governors for their efforts to resolve issues troubling our unity. This is the second time they are meeting. Every point in their communique is important.”

Obasa said the governors are supposed to be the chief security officers, yet they are rendered powerless in relation to security of their states.

The Speaker said that it was important that the resolutions of the governors on rotational presidency, state police, ban on open grazing, sharing of resources to the states and others should be accepted by the Federal Government.

Earlier, lawmakers who contributed to the debate, commended the unity among the southern governors urging them not to relent.

The Speaker later directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to inform the Chairman of Southern Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly about the position of the House.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers on Monday held a minute silence in honour of Sumbo Ajose, treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State who reportedly died on Tuesday.

Speaker Obasa, while commiserating with the family of the deceased and the party, said the late Ajose was a loyal party member adding that her death remained a huge loss to the APC.

The Speaker also used the opportunity to advise his colleagues to live their lives ensuring they serve well in whatever capacities they find themselves.