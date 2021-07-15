Police arrest security guard plotting abduction of bank manager

Thursday, July 15, 2021 3:47 pm


Alika and Suleman: the alleged kidnapper and his accomplice

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Felix Alika, a  security staff of the Ekpoma, Edo State-branch of a leading Nigerian bank,  has been arrested by operatives of Ekpoma Division of Nigerian Police.
He was accused for  conspiring to kidnap his manager.
Alika was arrested with another co- conspirator, Basiru Suleiman, following a tip-off by a  would-be accomplice, simply identified as Akhere.
It was gathered that Alika was having a running battle with his Manager over his promotion.
The manager also recently sanctioned Alika  following his insubordination.
Not happy with the action of his boss, Alika came up with plans to kidnap him.
He mandated Suleman to recruit other gang members to kidnap his boss.
Suleman, in turn, recruited Akhere to join the kidnap gang.
Bubble however burst few days to the operation, when Akhere changed his mind and reported the matter at the Ekpoma Police Division.
Following his arrest, the unrepentant security staff allegedly accused his boss of being a  robber who was behind the attacks on some banks in the State.
Alika who confessed to hatching a plan to kidnap his boss added: “Yes, l can confirm that the bank manager and myself have been having quarrel for some time now.”
The State Police Command Public Relations Officer,  SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the report, added that the two suspects would be charged to court for attempted kidnap.
“The report from Anti-kidnapping squad in our Command said the security guard, Felix Alika, lied against the manager” Bello said.

