Prevent spread of new COVID-19 variant, Lagos Assembly tells FG, State Govt

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday called on the federal and the Lagos State governments to ensure proper monitoring of immigrants into the country to prevent the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

This was part of the motion raised by Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu) under ‘Matter of Urgent Public importance’ during plenary following reports on the third wave of virus.

Olowo, who doubles as the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, urged the federal government to ensure that people coming from other countries to Nigeria are quarantined for one week, and that they should go through mandatory COVID-19 test.

“The Lagos State government should embark on the enlightenment of members of the public on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols such as covering their nose, washing of hands and maintaining social distance.

“The Lagos State Governor should also direct the state Commissioner for Health to ensure proper COVID-19 tests across the state.

“There should be enlightenment in schools, churches, mosques, markets and clubs and COVID-19 vaccines must be made available to the people of the state,” he said.

The lawmaker added in the motion that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be commended for raising the alarm on the new wave of the pandemic.

According to him, the government should have desks in the airports in the state to ensure proper register of immigrants and ensure that they are quarantined while their home addresses should be known.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to inform Governor Sanwo-Olu of the motion through a letter, said that the current COVID-19 vaccines might not cover the new wave of the pandemic.

Obasa said there cannot be a lockeddown at this moment due to the economic downturn in the country, but that it was important that precautionary measures be taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Earlier in his contribution, Oluyinka Ogundimu (Agege 2) said that it was important to test the people coming into the country, but Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo1) urged that efforts be made to stop the spread of the disease in the state.

Also, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) pleaded with Nigerian leaders to be proactive concerning the virus.

Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) urged for precautionary measures against the pandemic while Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) said that those coming from abroad should be quarantined.

“Religious centres should bring back COVID-19 protocols and the Lagos State government should create awareness about the pandemic so that the people could start observing the protocols,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Setonji David (Badagry 2) said COVID-19 vaccines should be made available to all the members of the public.