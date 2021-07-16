Buhari approves N6.25bn to kick-start cattle ranching in Katsina

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N6.25billion to set up ranches in Katsina State, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said Gov. Aminu Masari confirmed this development at the inauguration of the Zobe Regional Water scheme in Dustin-ma, Katsina State, after 29 years since its commencement.

The governor appreciated the president for consistently implementing people-oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

“Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranches development purposes in Katsina State.

”Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in the construction,’’ he added.

Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused on meeting the needs of the grassroots, citing the Zobe Regional Water scheme, completed under a partnership between the federal and state governments, to provide more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The governor thanked the president for inaugurating the project, in addition to the 50km Dutsinma-Tsakiya road in Dutsin-ma local council.