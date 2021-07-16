How I was abducted commando style, blindfolded, flown to Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, head of the Indigenous People of Biafra, a group that the Federal Government outlawed, has narrated how he was abducted in Kenya, flown to Nigeria via Jomo Kenyatta international Airport, even without following the necessary protocols. Worse still, he was, as he revealed, blindfolded like that Lady Justice that perpetually holds a scale in front on many temples of justice. The only trouble is that, Kanu claimed there was no justice in the gestapo treatment given him.

The narrative was given by Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s lawyer, in a press statement on Thursday. That was after his Tueaday meeting with Kanu at the detention facility of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejimakor said Kanu told him that he was, as reported by theeagleonline, flown to Abuja in a private jet on June 27, 2021 from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi and that he was the lone passenger.

Ejimakor, according to the report, said Kanu further told him he was blind-folded and driven to the tarmac very close to the plane without passing through the airport immigration. He said the plane departed Nairobi at about 12pm and arrived Abuja in the evening.”

He added: “Kanu was tortured and subjected to untold inhuman treatment in Kenya.

“He said his abductors disclosed to him that they abducted him at the behest of Nigerian government.”

On whether Kanu had a hint of why he was abducted, Ejimakor said: “The people never said much on that except that they were told he was a Nigerian terrorist linked to the Islamic terrorists in Kenya.

“But after several days when they discovered his true identity, they tended to treat him less badly.”

Continuing, Ejimakor said no warrant of arrest “was shown to Kanu or even mentioned to him. And for the eight days he was held incommunicado, nothing of presenting him before a court or transferring him to an official detention facility was ever mentioned.

“He was held in a nondescript private facility and chained to a bare floor.”

He said when he visited the DSS detention facility on Tuesday, “Kanu was interviewed for the first time in my presence by three DSS officers.

“The interview was revealing as it contained certain new allegations that were never heard of before.

“But they all relate to his status as the leader of IPOB.”

Ejimakor added that despite what Kanu has passed through, he was in high spirits and looked forward to overcoming the extraordinary rendition that brought him to Nigeria.

He said: “In my opinion, before any court can subject Kanu to trial, it has to first conduct a trial within trial on the grievous incident that forced him to leave Nigeria and the equally grievous incident that forced him back to Nigeria.

“No court of law with conscience and equity will overlook those two incidents and proceed to trial.”