Kaduna herbalist in police net over alleged rape of cousin

By Sani Idris

Kaduna State Police Command says it is investigating a case of a 22 year-old herbalist, Hakuri Kwaskila, who allegedly raped his 19 year-old cousin in Lere Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna Thursday that the alleged rape occurred on 9th July at Nataru Village of the local government area.

“Medical examination has been carried out on the girl and it proved that penetration occurred; there are also bruises on her legs emanating from the incident,” he said.

Jalige said that upon completion of investigations, the suspect would be charged to court for justice to take its course.

He then called on parents to be wary of patronising herbalists for medication, noting that similar cases were recorded in many parts of the state in the past.

Narrating the incident to NAN, mother of the victim who craved for anonymity, said her daughter was diagnosed with typhoid and malaria by a medical doctor.

“We battled for over four months without success, after which my sister advised me take her (my daughter) to her son, a herbalist.

“The following day, I sent her (daughter) alone thinking there is no problem because he is her cousin.

“The last day she went for the medication, she called me and was screaming for help; I went to the house and found her in pains lying on the ground,with blood on her thighs.

“My daughter told me that when she got there, the suspect gave her a calabash to look through it, and that upon doing so, she found herself by a river side, where he forcibly had her carnal knowledge,” she added.

Responding to questions from NAN, the suspect confessed to committing the crime, but insisted that it was with the consent of the victim.

He said that they willingly walked together to the river side, where he requested her to pull off her clothes and bath with the calabash he gave her.

“When she did, I had sex with her without any struggle,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Kaduna State Coordinator of Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Mr Emmanuel John, said they had stepped into the matter to ensure that justice was done