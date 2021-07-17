2023: Group appoints ‘field reps’ for Tinubu

Tinubu-Arewa Youth Political Support Group, said on Saturday that it has appointed one resourceful person in each local government area across the 19 Northern states to champion the campaign for the yet to be declared presidential ambition of National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said the local government representatives committee otherwise known as ‘Field Reps’ have the responsibilities of creating awareness about the presidential aspiration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 in a statement jointly signed by the group’s president, Salisu Dawaki and secretary, Lawal Musa.

The group added that is working towards mobilising to generate up to N45 million to purchase APC presidential form for Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On why they are backing the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos State, the group said “Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has exemplified leadership and earned our trust and respect, we will mobilise all resources at our disposal and all legal means to ensure that come 2023, he emerges as the new Nigeria President.”

It also said it will mobilise a working and monitoring committee to go round the cyber cafe within the state and local government capital where the online continuous voters’ registration may take place from the 28th of June, 2021.