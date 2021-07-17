Agitations: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy in London

Agitations: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy in London

Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:38 am


Igbo, Yoruba leaders in the UK in a group photograph with the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola after the meeting: They pledged commitment to the unity of Nigeria

By Patience Aliyu

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola, met with eminent Yoruba leaders and Ohaneze Ndigbo in London on Friday to dialogue on current security issues in Nigeria.

The minutes of the meetings, which took place at the Nigerian High Commission office, was e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday.

According to the minutes, the dialogue centered on the efforts of the Federal Government to tackle internal security in Africa’s most populous country, which has been plagued by insecurity in recent years.

The Yoruba and Igbo leaders at the meeting reiterated their beliefs in the unity of Nigeria and the need to preserve it as a corporate entity.

The Igbo leaders called for the enthronement of equity, justice and fairness in the country, where the Igbo would be accorded their rightful position in the Nigeria project.

On their part, the Yoruba leaders also spoke on the need for Nigerian unity, adding that the Yoruba people would continue to remain in Nigeria.

They, however, demanded that power should evolve to the various components of the federation through restructuring and federalism.

They reiterated the need for true federalism as canvassed by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a position the sage held until his death.

The Yoruba leaders were led to the meeting by Chief Adebayo Oladimeji, a Chartered Biologist and Chairman of Nigerian Elders in the UK.

The Ohaneze team was led by the President of the group in the UK, Dr Nnanna Igwe, a medical practitioner.

Both parties also stressed the need for dialogue and continuous engagement on matters of concern to all Nigerians, particularly those in the UK.

