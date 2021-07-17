Developing countries need $4.3trn to realise SDGs –ECOSOC

Developing countries need $4.3trn to realise SDGs –ECOSOC

Saturday, July 17, 2021 8:09 am


SDGs Poster: UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) says developing countries require need 4.3 trillion dollars to realise the 17 objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

SDGs Poster: UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) says developing countries require need 4.3 trillion dollars to realise the 17 objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Mr Munir Akram, has said that developing countries require need 4.3 trillion dollars to realise the 17 objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)  by 2030.

Akram spoke on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York at a high level meeting of ECOSOC.

He said developing countries would need the 4.3 trillion to recover from the crises caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

ECOSOC is one of the six main organs of the UN and the pandemic is unfolding during its 75th anniversary.

The organ promotes collective action for a sustainable world.

The meeting was held one day after the conclusion of its annual High Level Political Forum (HLPF) to review progress towards achieving the SDGs.

The ECOSOC president said ensuring COVID-19 vaccines for all would be critical if the world was to defeat the disease.

“COVID-19 vaccines for all will be critical if the world is to defeat the pandemic,’’ he said.

Reflecting on the past year, Akram recalled how the council responded to the crisis, as well as climate and development challenges, including through drawing attention to the special needs of the world’s least developed nations.

He urged countries to build on the convergence and consensus achieved in order to confront major tasks ahead, starting with ensuring that everyone, everywhere, is protected against the virus.

“Universal and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines is essential to defeat the virus and to revive global trade, investment and growth.

“We have agreed on what needs to be done. We must now do it,” he said.

Akram welcomed plans to create 650 billion dollars in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a type of reserve foreign asset developed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among other debt relief initiatives.

On climate change, he highlighted the critical need for developed countries to fulfill their commitment to provide 100 billion dollars annually in climate finance.

“Scaled-up investment in sustainable infrastructure, an estimated requirement of one trillion dollars per year, is essential also for the transition to a dynamic ‘green’ global economy,” he said.

He also called for action plans for job creation in sectors such as construction, renewable energy, transport and housing.

The ECOSOC President urged the international community to combat rising poverty and hunger through measures that include social protection and relief programmes.

Greater access to advanced technologies and innovations, particularly digital technologies, is another priority, as they are vital to achieving the SDGs and climate goals.

Akram also stressed the need to mobilise the political will to address structural and systemic barriers to equitable growth and development, namely unequal financial, tax and trade regimes.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy 9 mins ago

    Kano govt drags cleric to court for blasphemy and incitement
    Coronavirus testing: 19 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 additional cases
    A person infected by monkeypox: US detects case of monkeypox imported from Nigeria 38 mins ago

    US CDC detects first case of monkeypox “imported“ from Nigeria
    Nigeria Police 8 hours ago

    Police speak on alleged murder of 6 kidnap victims in Edo
    Pastor and other clerics during the visit 8 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: Kaduna pastor leads campaign for reduction in price of rams
    Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State 9 hours ago

    Bayelsa bemoans falling federal allocations, high inflation
    One of the planes handed over to Aero Contractors by the Cross River State government 9 hours ago

    Cross River offers 2 airplanes to Aero Contractors
    Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah 9 hours ago

    Insecurity: BMO accuses Kukah of lying to U.S Congress