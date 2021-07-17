Kano govt drags cleric to court for blasphemy and incitement

Kano govt drags cleric to court for blasphemy and incitement

Saturday, July 17, 2021 8:27 am


Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy

Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara: dragged to court by Kano state government for blasphemy

Kano state government has dragged an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, to court for blasphemy and incitement.
The state Commissioner for Informatiom, Mr Muhammed Garba, stated this in a release made available to newsmen on Friday evening.
It said that the Kano-based Islamic cleric was famous for controversial religious commentaries and statements, which were regarded as mortifying the companions and the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The government  said the decision to take court action  followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

It also said that the accused had been arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court at Kofar Kudu.

The accused was charged before Qadi Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, for blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences.

The statement added that the court adjourned to July 28, while the scholar would remain in police custody until Monday July 19 2021, when he would be remanded in prison till the adjourned date.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Coronavirus testing: 19 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 additional cases
    SDGs Poster: UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) says developing countries require need 4.3 trillion dollars to realise the 17 objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 28 mins ago

    Developing countries need $4.3trn to realise SDGs –ECOSOC
    A person infected by monkeypox: US detects case of monkeypox imported from Nigeria 39 mins ago

    US CDC detects first case of monkeypox “imported“ from Nigeria
    Nigeria Police 8 hours ago

    Police speak on alleged murder of 6 kidnap victims in Edo
    Pastor and other clerics during the visit 8 hours ago

    Eid-el-Kabir: Kaduna pastor leads campaign for reduction in price of rams
    Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State 9 hours ago

    Bayelsa bemoans falling federal allocations, high inflation
    One of the planes handed over to Aero Contractors by the Cross River State government 9 hours ago

    Cross River offers 2 airplanes to Aero Contractors
    Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah 9 hours ago

    Insecurity: BMO accuses Kukah of lying to U.S Congress