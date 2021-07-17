Nigerian Idol Winner, Kingdom, gets Bayelsa govt scholarship

Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:59 am


Governor Duoye Diri and Winner of Season Six of the recently concluded Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Winner of Season Six of the recently concluded Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide, has been granted educational scholarship by the Bayelsa State Government.

Governor Douye Diri made the pronouncement on Friday when he received Kingdom and his team in Government House, Yenagoa.

He said the government would henceforth bear the responsibility of the 24-year-old talented singer’s education at the Federal University, Otuoke, where he is a student and up to a Master degree level if he so desire.

The governor also appointed Kingdom as Youth Ambassador in the state.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, advised youths of the state to put in their best in whatever they do in order to be successful in life.

His words: “In appreciation of the honour you have brought to the state, I hereby announce that you are on the scholarship of the Bayelsa State Government. As you finish your first degree and if you proceed for a Master degree, the scholarship would also cover your programme.

“You are also appointed as an ambassador of the youths of Bayelsa State.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on youths of Bayelsa State to see Mr. Timi Kingdom Kroseide as a role model; as one who out of hard work and the grace of God has brought honour to the state. I am sure that putting yourselves in legitimate careers, you would bring honour not only to yourselves but also to your state and country.”

While appreciating Kingdom for the honour done to the state, Diri advised him to strike a balance between his academics and his career, adding that with proper education and the grace of God, he would excel in his chosen career   even outside the shores of Nigeria.

He also advised Kingdom to continue to use his music to glorify God in order to move to greater heights.

The governor, who noted that Kingdom’s success story was that of all Nigerians, thanked the Nigerian Idol judges, the Nigerian Military School Old Boys Association and Nigerians for their different roles that led to the Bayelsa-born  contestant emerging as winner.

He also urged the relevant ministries and agencies to put modalities in place to establish a music school that would harness the musical talents that abound in the state.

 

Earlier, Kingdom Kroseide attributed his success to the grace of God and hard work.

He thanked the state government, Bayelsans and Nigerians for their support that enabled him win the contest.

In separate remarks, representative of the Amananaowei of Angalabiri Federated Community, Chief Peres Peretu, and Kingdom’s manager, Felix Kroseide, thanked the state government and everyone that supported and voted for him to win.

