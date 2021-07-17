Rivers 2023: Andoni LG Chair kick-starts mobilization for registration of voters

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Chairman of Andoni local government area of Rivers, Erastus Awortu, has assured that he will lead the mobilisation efforts to convince the people of the Council to massively participate in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR.

Awortu gave thE assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting he organized in collaboration with Andoni chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The local government chairman noted that the massive mobilisation for participation in the CVR is necessary to enhance the success of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general election.

He promised that he will to support the party in the mobilisation for the voter registration exercise so as to enable the people of the local government key in properly in pursuance of political participation and representation in the 2023 general elections.

He also thanked members of PDP for their support and overwhelming victory accorded him during the local government election in the state while urging them to continue in the same team spirit as the party strategize for the 2023 election.

He noted that for Andoni to have good representatives and responsive leadership at the national and state levels that would attract good fortunes to the area and improve the socio-economic and well-being of the people, there must be full participation of its citizens in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise by INEC.

Awortu asserted that massive participation in the exercise by the people of the local government would also boost the electoral value of Andoni and make it a determinant force in future elections in Rivers State.

He said “the ongoing INEC registration is a very important National exercise and being part of Nigeria the Andoni people have to rise and ensure that everybody that is qualified to be counted is counted by way of registration so that when the time comes they can exercise their civic responsibility and determine their Representatives.

“We want Andoni to have a voice in Rivers State and we are going to ensure that our people participate fully in this National exercise. Part of the essence of this meeting is to sensitize and galvanize our party people, later we would meet with the wider stakeholders of Andoni because this is not a party matter, we have to seize every opportunity to reach out to our people to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration.”

He urged the party faithfuls to sustain their effort towards strengthening the PDP in Andoni Local Government to ensure it remains the winning party in Rivers State.

“We are here today to further rekindle the party spirit and to appreciate our party supporters who came out to vote for us during the local government election that brought in our administration.

“We are here to further unite our party in furtherance to other political exercises ahead of the general elections and we urge all party faithfuls to strive towards sustainable victory at the grassroots.

On his achievements so far since assuming office, the Andoni Council Boss told the stakeholders that his administration has been able to achieve peace and stability in the communities ravaged by cult war and other social disturbances in Andoni.

He commended security chiefs in Rivers, especially the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, for responding swiftly to the decisive measures taken by his administration to address the security challenges he inherited, by deploying operatives of Joint Security Taskforce to the affected communities and restore normalcy.

He added that this has enabled over five thousand displaced persons of Andoni at Kaa Waterfront front in Ogoni to safely return to their homes to continue their businesses without fear of any further attack.

“Our administration is about a month old and in a short while, we have been able to restore sanity in Andoni, our people who were displaced for over two months as a result of cult gang rivalry clashes have safely returned to their ancestral homes.

“I want to specifically commend the state Commissioner for Police,CP Friday Eboka, for his collaboration, upon my assumption of office. He indeed responded very promptly to our security needs.

“He deployed a tactical squad to the most troubled communities and this has delivered the expected peace in the area,” he said.

The council boss also assured on efforts to accomplishing some key projects in his first one hundred days in office.

“In terms of projects, we have already outlined the projects we intend to achieve a remarkable success in these areas first hundred days of our administration,” Awortu said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Speaker of the Rivers State House Assembly, Hon.Ikunyi Owaji Ibani thanked the Andoni local government boss for organizing the Stakeholders’ meeting to interface with his people.

He, however, used the forum to advise stakeholders to know that appointments into Political positions are on merit and those appointed into positions should not be put under intense Political pressures but be allowed to settle down to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Meanwhile, Stakeholders of the party at the meeting commended the Andoni council boss and pledged support for the party.