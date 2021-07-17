Sympathy: Pastor Adeboye Writes TB Joshua’s Wife, Family

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has written a sympathy letter to Evelyn, wife of Prophet TB Joshua , founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations over the death of her husband.

Dated 17 June, five days after the demise of Joshua, the letter read in part : “We want to join million of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua.

We take solace in the lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.

We therefore pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus Mighty name.”