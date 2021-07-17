Why Bauchi governor should join 2023 presidential race – Group

By Sani Idris

The Concerned Citizens of Like Minds (CCLM), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state to join the 2023 presidential race.

Mr Mujaheed Amin-Modibbo, spokesperson for the group said this when he addressed a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

Amin-Modibbo said that the group, which was made up of different youth groups across the country, came to the conclusion that the governor was one of the best candidates for the race after assessing his performance in office.

“After our consultations and review of personalities who think they have what it takes to lead the country, we resolved to support and even if the need arise, compel Muhammad, who by our analysis is capable of taking Nigeria to the greater heights,’’ he said.

According to him, Mohammed has always expanded the scope of youths and women participation in governance, which makes the group stand by him.

“Gov. Bala Muhammad has shown extraordinary qualities of a good leader since his debut in Nigeria politics from his grassroots participation, ministering the Federal Capital Territory and his current state of being the governor of Bauchi,” he said.

“We therefore urge him to roll up his sleeves to come and rescue Nigeria because of his consuming passion to unite, enhance economic prosperity and pave way for peaceful coexistence across the country,” Amin-Modibbo said.