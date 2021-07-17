Why Buhari should give Benue N100bn for ranching – Gov. Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to approve N100 billion for establishment of ranches for herders in Benue State.

The Governor said this on Friday while reacting to news that the President has approved N6.5 billion for ranching in his home state of Katsina.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina as confirming the development with N5 billion is already in the account of the state government.

But reacting to the revelation, Ortom said Benue which has been battling with the problem of open grazing by herders should also benefit from such funds.

The Governor said his request was based on the fact that Benue was the first to champion the call for the establishment of ranching and prohibition of open grazing.

Ortom also advocated the retention of the Press Council Act in the Constitution.

“There is no basis gagging the press. I completely disagree with those calling for the removal of the press council law in the constitution.

“Freedom of Press should be allowed because that is the best way to go.

“It gives the oppressed and others the opportunity to express themselves and bring out their challenges to the fore,” the governor said.

He further advised those championing the removal of the press council law from the constitution to know they would not be there forever.

Ortom said he was worried over the situation in the country “because nothing meaningful is happening”.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering and smiling.