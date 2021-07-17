Why Buhari should give Benue N100bn for ranching – Gov. Ortom

Why Buhari should give Benue N100bn for ranching – Gov. Ortom

Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:16 am


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State: asks President Muhammadu Buhari for N100 billion for establishment of ranches

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State: asks President Muhammadu Buhari for N100 billion for establishment of ranches

Gov. Samuel Ortom has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to approve N100 billion for establishment of ranches for herders in Benue State.

The Governor said this on Friday while reacting to news that the President has approved N6.5 billion for ranching in his home state of Katsina.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity quoted Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina as confirming the development with  N5 billion is already in the account of the state government.

But reacting to the revelation, Ortom said Benue which has been battling with the problem of open grazing by herders should also benefit from such funds.

The Governor said his request was based on the fact that Benue was the first to champion the call for the establishment of ranching and prohibition of open grazing.

Ortom also advocated the retention of the Press Council Act in the Constitution.

“There is no basis gagging the press. I completely disagree with those calling for the removal of the press council law in the constitution.

“Freedom of Press should be allowed because that is the best way to go.

“It gives the oppressed and others the opportunity to express themselves and bring out their challenges to the fore,” the governor said.

He further advised those championing the removal of the press council law from the constitution to know they would not be there forever.

Ortom said he was worried over the situation in the country “because nothing meaningful is happening”.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering and smiling.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Ecobank Announces Zero Fees for Transactions on Rapidtransfer
    PDP logo: Anambra PDP confident of victory in the state's November gubernatorial poll despite exclusion by INEC 17 mins ago

    Anambra 2021: Even, without a candidate, PDP optimistic of victory
    31 mins ago

    Photos: As floods ravage Lagos, Ogun, experts state precautions
    Chairman of Andoni local government area,Rivers, Erastus Awortu in Rivers State addressing Stakeholders on INEC Voters'Continuous registration. 34 mins ago

    Rivers 2023: Andoni LG Chair kick-starts mobilization for registration of voters
    Soludo: his campaign organisation said he will contest and win Anambra governorship election despite exclusion in list of candidates for the election published by INEC 2 hours ago

    Perish Negative Thoughts, Soludo Will Contest the November 6 Election and Win – Campaign Group
    Governor Duoye Diri and Winner of Season Six of the recently concluded Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide. 2 hours ago

    Nigerian Idol Winner, Kingdom, gets Bayelsa govt scholarship
    Igbo, Yoruba leaders in the UK in a group photograph with the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Sarafa Isola after the meeting: They pledged commitment to the unity of Nigeria 3 hours ago

    Agitations: Igbo, Yoruba leaders meet Nigeria’s UK envoy in London
    Amina Az-Zubair as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations 3 hours ago

    UN deputy chief warns of a ‘hurricane of humanitarian crises’