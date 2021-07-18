14 die in Osun road crash

Sunday, July 18, 2021 11:36 am


The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says no fewer than 14 people lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Ipetu-Ijesa – Ilesa Highway on Saturday evening.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, made this known in a statement issued by Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, the command’s Spokesperson, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday morning in Osogbo.

Okpe explained that the accident occurred at 5:40 p.m. at the powerline area, killing four males, four females and six children.

He said the children were two females and four males, adding that a total of 14 people died in the accident, involving 18 passengers.

The sector commander explained that four males, who survived in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The 14 corpses have been deposited in a morgue, and the road cleared to avoid gridlock on the highway,” Okpe said.

He said that an articulated vehicle ( Howo-Sinotruck) with number plate BAU 171 ZE collided with a Toyota Sienna (Gold Color) with number plate KRD 842 GY.

According to him, we received a distressed call at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday evening about an accident on Ipetu-Ijesa – Ilesa Highway, involving two vehicles.

“Our men arrived the location at 5:50 p.m and met dead bodies at the scene, which we have taken to the nearest morgue at the Wesley Hospital in Ilesa,” Okpe said.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred due to disobedience to road safety ordinance by motorists.

Okpe, however, cautioned road users to be safety conscious while embarking on a long journey.

According to him, safety is a shared responsibility, which must all be embraced, and not left in the hands of the safety officers alone.

