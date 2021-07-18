2020/2021 NPFL standings after Match Day 33 fixtures

By Victor Okoye

Below is the current table of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after Match Day 33 fixtures in the competition:

TEAM P W D L GD PTS

1. Akwa United 33 16 13 4 +21 61

2. Nasarawa United 33 18 4 11 +13 58

3. Kano Pillars 33 17 7 9 +11 58

4. Enyimba Inter. 33 16 9 8 +5 57

5. Rivers United 33 16 8 9 +10 56

6. Kwara Utd 33 15 7 11 +12 52

7. Rangers Inter. 33 15 7 11 +10 52

8. Lobi Stars 33 15 5 13 +4 50

9. Plateau United 33 13 8 12 +13 47

10. Dakkada FC 33 14 4 15 – 8 46

11. MFM FC 33 11 11 11 0 44

12. Heartland FC 33 12 8 13 – 4 44

13. Katsina United 33 12 6 15 – 6 42

14. Wikki Tourists 33 10 9 14 – 7 39

15. Abia Warriors 33 9 11 13 +1 38

16. Sunshine Stars 33 9 10 14 – 9 37

17. Jigawa Golden Stars 33 9 9 15 – 16 36

18. Warri Wolves 33 9 7 17 – 13 34

19. FC IfeanyiUbah 33 8 10 15 – 14 34

20. Adamawa United 33 5 9 19 – 23 24

Sunday’s Results

Adamawa United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba International 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Heartland FC 2-1 Rangers International

Kano Pillars 2-0 Dakkada FC

Katsina United 1-1 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau United 4-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Rivers United 1-1 Akwa United

Warri Wolves 1-0 Kwara United

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Abia Warriors

