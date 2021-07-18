2020/2021 NPFL standings after Match Day 33 fixtures

Sunday, July 18, 2021 9:50 pm


By Victor Okoye

Below is the current table of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after Match Day 33 fixtures in the competition:

TEAM                       P    W     D      L     GD     PTS
1.  Akwa United          33   16    13     4     +21    61
2.  Nasarawa United       33   18     4     11  +13    58
3. Kano Pillars           33   17     7      9   +11    58
4. Enyimba Inter.          33   16     9      8     +5     57
5. Rivers United           33   16     8      9   +10     56
6. Kwara Utd              33   15     7      11   +12     52
7. Rangers Inter.      33   15     7      11   +10     52
8. Lobi Stars              33   15     5      13    +4      50
9. Plateau United          33   13     8      12    +13     47
10. Dakkada FC         33   14     4      15    – 8     46
11. MFM FC               33   11     11    11       0     44
12. Heartland FC          33   12     8      13     – 4    44
13. Katsina United        33   12     6      15     – 6    42
14. Wikki Tourists    33   10     9      14      – 7    39
15. Abia Warriors    33    9     11     13      +1     38
16. Sunshine Stars   33    9     10     14     – 9     37
17. Jigawa Golden Stars    33    9      9     15     – 16    36
18. Warri Wolves     33    9      7     17     – 13    34
19. FC IfeanyiUbah         33    8      10    15     – 14    34
20. Adamawa United    33    5      9     19     – 23    24

Sunday’s Results

Adamawa United 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba International 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Heartland FC 2-1 Rangers International

Kano Pillars 2-0 Dakkada FC

Katsina United 1-1 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 MFM FC

Plateau United 4-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Rivers United 1-1 Akwa United

Warri Wolves 1-0 Kwara United

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Abia Warriors
