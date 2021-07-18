2020/2021 NPFL standings after Match Day 33 fixtures

By Victor Okoye
Below is the current table of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after Match Day 33 fixtures in the competition:
TEAM P W D L GD PTS
1. Akwa United 33 16 13 4 +21 61
2. Nasarawa United 33 18 4 11 +13 58
3. Kano Pillars 33 17 7 9 +11 58
4. Enyimba Inter. 33 16 9 8 +5 57
5. Rivers United 33 16 8 9 +10 56
6. Kwara Utd 33 15 7 11 +12 52
7. Rangers Inter. 33 15 7 11 +10 52
8. Lobi Stars 33 15 5 13 +4 50
9. Plateau United 33 13 8 12 +13 47
10. Dakkada FC 33 14 4 15 – 8 46
11. MFM FC 33 11 11 11 0 44
12. Heartland FC 33 12 8 13 – 4 44
13. Katsina United 33 12 6 15 – 6 42
14. Wikki Tourists 33 10 9 14 – 7 39
15. Abia Warriors 33 9 11 13 +1 38
16. Sunshine Stars 33 9 10 14 – 9 37
17. Jigawa Golden Stars 33 9 9 15 – 16 36
18. Warri Wolves 33 9 7 17 – 13 34
19. FC IfeanyiUbah 33 8 10 15 – 14 34
20. Adamawa United 33 5 9 19 – 23 24
Sunday’s Results
Adamawa United 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Enyimba International 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars
Heartland FC 2-1 Rangers International
Kano Pillars 2-0 Dakkada FC
Katsina United 1-1 Lobi Stars
Nasarawa United 1-0 MFM FC
Plateau United 4-0 FC IfeanyiUbah
Rivers United 1-1 Akwa United
Warri Wolves 1-0 Kwara United
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Abia Warriors
