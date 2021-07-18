Award: APC hails Rotimi Amaechi

Award: APC hails Rotimi Amaechi

Sunday, July 18, 2021 7:59 pm


Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation receiving the award from former Minister of Industry, Nike Akande

Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation receiving the award from former Minister of Industry, Nike Akande

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC,  has congratulated  Minister of Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi on the award of Public Sector Icon of the year  conferred on him by Vanguard newspaper.

The party in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its Spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke said the award was proof of the hard work and commitment that the Minister has brought to bear on his assignment.

“We are not surprised by the award of honour. It doesn’t matter on which side of the political divide they find themselves; many Nigerians agree that Amaechi is distinguishing himself as a true patriot.

“We are glad that Amaechi has replicated those giant strides for which he was known as the Governor of Rivers State in course of his assignment as the Minister of Transportation.

“Rivers sons and daughters are proud of this workaholic who is our leader. We are happy that he is silently transforming the rail sector and rendering quality services that will take Nigeria to the next level.”

