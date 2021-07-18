Fidelity Bank Boosts Basketball Teams with N15 Million

The quest for an impressive outing at the Tokyo Olympics by Nigeria’s National Basketball Teams, D’ Tigers and D’ Tigress, has been given further boost by another corporate organization, Fidelity Bank.

The bank has extended support to the male and female National Basketball teams by doling out USD30,000 (about N15 million). Following a pitch by the Minister of Youth and sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank collectively given USD200,000 to the two teams last week.

The Banks’ gesture followed appeal by the Minister for corporate bodies to adopt athletes and teams, even as the male team, D’Tigers climbed to world’s number four position following their impressive win over top ranked United States.

The USD30,000 is to be jointly shared by D’Tigers and the female team, D’Tigress.

The Minister said the gesture would spur the teams to perform well in Tokyo.

The Minister had also intervened to secure the release of the teams’ kits at the Port.