Governor Sanwo-Olu Wins Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Saturday night received the prestigious Vanguard Personality of the Year Award. Other recipients in this category are Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum and business icon Mr. Femi Otedola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu personally received his award certificate during the event, which was held at Eko hotels and Suite.

The Governor disclosed on his social media pages that the award meant a lot to him as it would constantly remind him and his team to work harder for Lagosians.

He said: “I feel highly honoured to receive the Vanguard Personality 2019/2020 by the Vanguard Newspapers Group. The awards means a lot to me. This prestigious award will be a constant reminder to me and my team to perform better to out do ourselves in the current year for efficient service delivery to the good people of Lagos State.”

Dedicating the award to Lagosians, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieve the Greater Lagos vision in line with the THEMES agenda. He also thanked organisers of the award as well as the citizens for believing in the current administration, pledging that the government would not let them down.

“I wish to dedicate the awards to every Lagosian out there for believing in our administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos. We will not relent in our efforts to achieve this and other set goals along with our THEMES agenda.”

“My special thanks goes to the Vanguard Newspapers Group for the honour. Again, I thank Lagosians for standing by our government through the many phases since the beginning of the administration. Be assured that our best is yet to happen,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governors of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-rufai, his Ekiti State and Ondo State counterparts Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as well as Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu won the 2019 Vanguard Governor of the year category.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied to the occasion by some of his cabinet members, including the Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, Commissioner for Housing Mr Moruf Fatai-Akinderu, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi and Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke among others.

NANS Congratulates Sanwo-Olu for Winning Vanguard Newspaper’s Personality of the Year Award

…Says Award Is Clear Testament Of Governor’s Sterling Leadership To Lagosians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for winning the Vanguard Newspaper Personality of The Year Award, saying the well-deserved award is a clear testament of the governor’s sterling leadership qualities and his service to the people of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

NANS in a congratulatory message issued and signed by its President, Comrade Asefon Sunday Dare, said the award is a token in return of the goodness Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership has given to humanity.

The NANS President also assured Governor Sanwo-Olu of the association’s continued support in his quest to achieve the Greater Lagos vision for the residents.

“We write to specially congratulate you on winning the Best Governor of the year 2019 Award. We believe that this honour is not only deserving but also a clear testament of your Sterling leadership to the people of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“As the Executive Governor of Nigeria’s Most Dynamic State, we are proud of the unprecedented support you have shown to the student community in Lagos State and Nigeria at large. We believe this award is a token in return of the goodness your leadership has given to humanity,” the statement reads in part.

