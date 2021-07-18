Group to hold rally for Kanu, Igboho

Radio Biafra has announced the plan by World Igbo Congress, WIC, to hold a nationwide rally in support of detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The independent reports that group made the announcement on Radio Biafra in a live broadcast on his official Facebook page by Simon Ekpa, one of the disciples of Nnamdi Kanu.

It was earlier reported that Simon Ekpa, one of the arrowheads of the agitation for the state of Biafra was appointed to take over the daily broadcast on Radio Biafra following the detention of the IPOB leader, Kanu.

Speaking on the radio programme, Ekpa urged “concerned Nigerians” to be part of the protest to ensure justice for Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Igboho.

He said, “The World Igbo Congress is organising a mega rally in solidarity for Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho’s release. We are calling on every concerned Nigerians to participate in the exercise. If you are a concerned Nigerian, a Biafran or Oduduwa, ensure you participate in the rally which is going to be the biggest in the country.”

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, through the efforts of the Nigerian security and intelligence agency in collaboration with the authorities of a yet-to-be-disclosed country, was rearrested and repatriated back to the country to continue his trial after he jumped bail in 2017.

The Biafra agitator leader is currently detained at the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) pending the resumption of his trial on July 26.

Similarly, following several rallies conducted by Igboho in many states in the Southwest as a movement to ensure the actualization of Oduduwa Republic as a sovereign nation for the Yoruba nation, the DSS recently invaded his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing some of his allies while others were taken into detention.

Igboho has also been declared wanted by the DSS over alleged activities threatening the corporate existence of the country.