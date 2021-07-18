Gunmen attack businessman in Kwara

Sunday, July 18, 2021 10:08 pm


Richard Elesho

A businessman, Jimoh Werewere was on Saturday night trailed and attacked by bandits in Gure community of Buruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The gunmen dispossessed  the businessman of money and wounded him before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi confirmed the incident.

According to him, “a petrol dealer, Jimoh Werewere was on Saturday night attacked by yet to be identified gun men who stormed Gure community in Baruten”

“The gun men numbering about five and armed with sophisticated weapons might have been trailing the business man for some time before they attacked him on Saturday night”

“The incident occured around 0900 hrs on Saturday night. Our officers in the locality who were on a routine patrol was attracted by a gunshots but before they got to the scene of the incident the gun men have escaped living the man in his pool of blood” Babawale disclosed.

“Further check revealed that the gun men made away with the business man ‘s 11 milion CEFA, which is around eight million naira( N8 million) while the man is being treated for the gun wounds that he sustained at an undisclosed hospital”

He added that “men of the Nigeria police and the operative of the NSCDC in the area have visited the injured business man in the hospital while security has been beefed up in the area. Efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of the evil act”

