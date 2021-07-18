Journalists, ‘human rights defenders’ have priority to enter Canada

Journalists, ‘human rights defenders’ have priority to enter Canada

Sunday, July 18, 2021 11:00 am


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada is establishing a dedicated refugee stream for “human rights defenders,” including journalists, who, according to a ctvnews.ca report, may need to seek asylum to escape persecution in their country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.
The stream – the first of its kind in the world, according to the UN refugee agency – will, according to ctvnews, accommodate 250 people a year, plus their families, and focus on people at heightened risk, such as women, journalists and LGBTQ2 rights advocates.
“We must not overlook those who bear witness to these human tragedies, who are active through demonstration and reporting so the rest of us can be informed. But in doing so they risk persecution, arrest, torture and even death,” he told reporters in a virtual news conference from Toronto.
Related Stories
The report has it further:
“One example a spokesperson gave of a person eligible under this program is an activist against the regime in Belarus who had fled to Poland but needed permanent refuge.

Canada aims to resettle 36,000 refugees this year, almost four times its total of 9,200 resettled in 2020. But by the end of April, only 1,630 resettled refugees had arrived in Canada, according to government figures.

“The pandemic has continued to challenge us to have those corridors open,” Mendicino said.

Last month Canada said it would nearly double its intake of “protected persons” this year, with a new target of 45,000 up from 23,500. “Protected persons” are defined as people who have applied for and been granted refugee status after arriving in the country, as well as their immediate families abroad.”

-ctvnews

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11-year-old Abigael Ogunbowale at the maiden Ijebu Heritage Half-Marathon at Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode 5 mins ago

    11-year-old steals show at Ijebu Heritage Half-Marathon
    File: Nigerian Customs personnel: responsible for raid on smugglers at Ibarapa 19 mins ago

    Ibarapa attack: Gunmen were Customs’ operatives – Oyo Govt
    Akara balls: Forbidden to be fried in Chukuku Village, a farming community near Gwagwalada, in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory 43 mins ago

    Chukuku: FCT community where frying of Akara is forbidden
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 57 mins ago

    Gov. Abiodun vows to end activities of cult gangs in Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Why Ijebu People Were Never Captured as Slaves
    Governor Nyesom Wike presenting Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the land on which the law school campus and the Staff Quarters are being built to Nnaemaka Ngige, SAN, the representative of Abubakar Malami, the AGF and Minister Justice 1 hour ago

    Law school in Port Harcourt will be the best in Nigeria, Wike boasts
    2 hours ago

    Analysis: Lugard as Paul Adefarasin’s Electoral Act amendment devil
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna Paradox: Why El-Rufai Needs Help Against Kidnappers Now- Babarinsa