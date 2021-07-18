Kidnapped Kogi traditional ruler regains freedom

By Kola Adeyemi

Alhaji Mohammed Adambe, a first class traditional ruler in Kogi State, who was kidnapped on July 13, has been released.

The Spokesman for the state police command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed this on Sunday in Lokoja, said that the traditional ruler was released in the evening of July 17.

It would be recalled that Adambe, the traditional ruler of Eganyi, was kidnapped on Okene-Ajaokuta road while returning to his community.

Aya said that the state police command had already sent a delegation to Eganyi to sympathise with the ruler.

Adambe spent five days with his captors before regaining freedom.