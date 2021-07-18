LG poll: Lagos APC presents flags to candidates, boasts of victory

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Florence Onuegbu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Sunday presented the party’s flags to its candidates for the Local Council elections in the state billed for July 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that council elections will be conducted into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State on Saturday.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who presented the flags to the 57 chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, said the party was certain of victory.

Sanwo-Olu urged all candidates and party leaders to work together to ensure resounding victory at the election.

He urged the party leaders at various local governments to also present flags to all the councillorship candidates.

He described the official handing over of APC flags to all candidates as significant and important.

“By the Power of God, you will do it and you will succeed. All of you must do the work together. We have been doing it in the state, the local government election will also succeed.

“We are here to hand over the significant flags to our flagbearers – the chairmanship candidates and their vices, and of course supported by our various LGA (Local Government Areas) chairmen.

“Go forth to the various local governments and to the various wards and ensure that you do the same to our councillors and campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We are believing that with this significant event, it will signpost our seriousness at the next local government election.

“We are certain that the success we are currently enjoying at the national and the state will also be translated at the local government election,” the governor said.

The governor urged the candidates as well as APC local government chairmen to go back home and ensure the party had a resounding victory at the poll.

According to him, the campaigns should be intense for people to cast their votes for APC.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman for Lagos State, said the APC expected all candidates to win in all the council areas.

Balogun said: “We expect you to be victorious in the election by the Grace of God and with the support of Lagos electorate.”

He said that the party would not rest on its popularity in the state but would work hard to ensure victory for all the candidates.

The event was graced by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, among other top leaders of the party.

NAN reports that chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates by Lagos APC are: Agbado-Oke Odo – Oladapo Famuyiwa/Ajoke Obe; Oladele Oshinowo/Folake Kayode (Agboyi Ketu); Ganiu Egunjobi/Gbenga Abiola (Agege) and Ayoola Fatai/Lucky Uduikhue (Ajeromi).

In Alimosho, Sulaiman Jelili/Ibrahim Johnson; Valentine Buraimoh/Maureen Ashara (Amuwo-Odofin); Oluwaseun Gabriel/Samson Aromire (Apapa); Funmilayo Akande/Olawale Olufemi (Apapa-Iganmu; Bolatito Sobowale/Omoshalewa Laguda (Ayobo-Ipaja).

Olusegun Onilude/Pedetin Kappa will contest the election at Badagry Central; Henugbe Gbenu/Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West);, Kolade Alabi/Zainat Kupouyi (Bariga).

Rasak Ibrahim/Matthew Olaleye (Coker- Aguda); Kunle Sanyaolu/Mutiu Adebiyi (Egbe-Idimu); Monsuru Bello/Ayodele Ayodeji (Ejigbo) and Surah Animashaun/Sikiru Owolomanshe (Epe).

Ismail Akinloye/Lateef Adesanya (Eredo); Adesegun Bankole/Adeola Adetoro (Eti-Osa); Olufemi Rafiu/John Ogundare (Eti-Osa East); Yisa Jubril/Samuel Ayodele (Iba); Abdullahi Olowa/Isiaka Olatunji (Ibeju) and Usman Hamzat/Oluwatoyin Akerele (Ifako-Ijaiye).

Olufemi Okeowo/Adejinyan Ojora (Ifelodun);, Lasisi Akinsanya/Afeez Akinyemi (Igando-Ikotun);, Olusesan Daini/Nuraini Okedina-Maja (Igbogbo Baiyeku); Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba/Femi Kabir (Ijede); Mojeed Balogun/Yomi Mayungbe (Ikeja) and Wasiu Adesina/Sade Olabanji-Oba (Ikorodu Central).

Banjo Adebisi/Olawale Ameen (Ikorodu North);, Olanrewaju Sulaimon/Adesegun Aluko (Ikorodu West); Adewale Anomo/Wasiu Dehinsilu (Ikosi Ejinrin);, Abolanle Bada/Olayinka Ogunleye (Ikosi/Isheri); Fuad Atanda-Lawal/Akinbowale Macaulay (Ikoyi/Obalende); and Kunle Agoro/Ayodele Benson (Imota).

Rashidat Adu/Olusegun Ogunbiyi (Iru, Victoria Island); Adebayo Olasoju/Sadiq Saliu (Isolo); Olanrewaju Apatira/Oluwayomi Lawrence (Itire-Ikate);, Moyosore Ogunlewe/Saliu Babatunde (Kosofe);, Tijani Olusi/Akinyemi Eshinokun (Lagos Island); and Alade Folawiyo/Adejoke Balogun (Lagos Island East).

Omolola Essein/Jubril Kolawole (Lagos Mainland); Bamidele Kasali/Oluremi Alogba (Lekki);, Olabisi Adebajo/Adewale Hamzat (Mosan Okunola);, Emmanuel Bamgboye/Tunbosun Aruna (Mushin); Rasaq Ajala/Oluseyi Jakande (Odi-Olowo); Rasulu Idowu/Edna Uche-Ubochi (Ojo); and Olusegun Odunmbaku/Bunmi Oluyadi (Ojodu).

Hammed Tijani/Coker Oladipo (Ojokoro); Olatunde Folorunso/Monsuru Ogungbemi (Olorunda);, Oladotun Olakanle/Olufunke Hassan (Onigbongbo); Ramotullau Hassan-Akinola/Olanrewaju Moshood (Oriade) and Babatunde Johnson/Kafila Akanni (Orile Agege).

Almoruf Oloyede/Modupe Badmus (Oshodi); Musbau Ashafa/Abiodun Kareem (Oto Awori); Abdulhamed Salawu/Adekunle Ekinyemi (Somolu); Bamidele Yusuf/Muiz Dosumu (Surulere); and Kayode Omiyale/Bolanle Ayeleru for Yaba LCDA.

