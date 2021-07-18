LG poll: Lagos Speaker warns against violence

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has cautioned political parties and their followers against violence during Saturday’s council poll.

Obasa gave the warning while speaking with newsmen on the side line of the official presentation of flags to the chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

According to Obasa, violence in any shape and form will not bring any good before, during and after the election.

“It is very important that all parties shun violence. We must eschew violence, it is not going to do any of us any good and it is not going to do any party any good also.

“We must allow people of the state to decide and choose leaders that will serve their interests for the next four years. So, we must all come together to condemn anything that has to do with violence.

“We must do that, it is important because anything can become the outcome of violent actions. We don’t want that to happen,” the speaker said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the party would have outstanding victory at the poll.

Obasa added: “I am sure, as campaigns roll out in the 57 Local Governments and LCDAs in Lagos, it is going to be a good day for all our candidates at the poll.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council elections will be conducted into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state on Saturday.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as well as members of the Governor’s Advisory Council among other top leaders of the party.