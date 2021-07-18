Nigerian Airforce: Our fighter jet didn’t crash

Earlier today, a Nigerian Air Force jet was reported to have crashed at an undisclosed location in Kaduna State. However, the Nigerian Air force said nothing like that happened to one of its fighter jets.

The fighter jet, according to some media reports, left Yola, the Adamawa capital, to smoke bandits and other criminals out of their holes.

Air Commodre Edward Gabkwet, Air Force director of public relations and information (DOPRI), however said, “no crash in Kaduna, no aircraft left Yola for Kaduna. I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”

Why this raised goose pimples is there was the NAF203 plane crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff and 10 others. There was also a Beechcraft King350 airplane (NAF201) that crashed in February killing all eight officers onboard.

Sources: The Guardian and TNG