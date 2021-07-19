Appointments: Tambuwal hails President Buhari

Appointments: Tambuwal hails President Buhari

Monday, July 19, 2021 4:50 pm


Governor Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwa of Sokoto State:

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that the appointments of the Controller General Nigeria Correctional Service and the Chief of Army Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari have really attracted recognition of the state at the centre.

Tambuwal noted this on Monday in Sokoto when he received on a courtesy visit the Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr Haliru Nababa.

According to the governor, the two appointments are based on merit and in recognition of the officers dedication and commitment to service.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of our own. Importantly, I commend all of you who have been elevated to various positions particular for your service to the country.

“Sokoto state by this set of appointments has really attracted more recognition of the government at centre.

“Therefore, I congratulate all of you on behalf of government and people of Sokoto State for the upliftment and appeal on you to discharge the responsibility shouldered with passion and dedication,” he said.

Earlier, the controller general, assured the governor of more dedication to the responsibilities shouldered on him, saying that he will continue to remain a good ambassador of the state.

Nababa appreciated the state government’s commitment and support to the Correctional Service in the state, while assuring of the officers more cooperation to the policies of government.

