Bandits kill 13 police officers in Zamfara

Not less than 13 police officers were killed by bandits in attack on Kurar Mota community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, a report in Daily Trust indicated.

Three other villagers were also killed by the gun men who had earlier attempted to invade Magami, a community located 50km south of Gusau, the state capital, but were repelled by soldiers, the newspaper said quoting eyewitnesses from the area.

“They withdrew after they were overpowered by the soldiers there. They then rode to a community along Magami – Dankurmi – Dangulbi road and killed one person and torched four shops.”

“Thereafter, they moved to Kurar Mota community and attacked the police formation near the township clinic. The criminals then dashed into the forest”

“The slain officers and the injured ones were conveyed to Gusau in a convoy of police vehicles this afternoon. I saw several police vehicles move towards the area,” a resident identified as Kabir Dansada, said.