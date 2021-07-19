Buhari will leave Nigeria more united, peaceful, prosperous – Prof Gambari

Monday, July 19, 2021 8:20 am


President Muhammadu Buhari, left, and Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari will bequeath to Nigerians at the end of his tenure a more united, more peaceful and more prosperous country.

Gambari spoke on what he thinks the President’s legacy will be in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Sunday.

The ex-diplomat who is visiting his ancestral home, Ilorin, for the first time after his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President therefore urged Nigerians to give maximum support to the President, saying “his success is our success.”

He added that all the programmes and projects embarked upon by the President in economic, political and social domains will materialize for the betterment of Nigerians.

“This period is an opportunity to reflect on the state of our country and to give maximum support to our president, Muhammadu Buhari, because his success is our success.

“By the grace of God, all the programmes and projects he has embarked upon, in economic, political and social domains will materialize for the betterment of our people.

“So at the end of his tenure, Nigeria will be more united, more peaceful and more prosperous,” Prof. Gambari said.

Prof. Gambari was received at the Ilorin International Airport by Kwara government’s officials, led by the deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi.

Other officials at the airport to receive him were Senators representing Kwara Central and North, Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Sadiq Umar, respectively, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Abdullateef Alakawa, other top Governor’s appointees and party chieftains as well as a large crowd.

Prof. Gambari, who could not hold his felicity over the warm reception bestowed him by the state government, applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me life and health to be able to come back to the city of my birth from where all my trajectory occurred, and for the State Government for this heroic reception.

“I thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his Deputy, distinguished Senators and all the senior government officials who have been too gracious in welcoming me and of course, the Emir of Ilorin and all members of the community for the warm reception,” Prof. Gambari said.

