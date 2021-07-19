Court orders internet fraudster to wash toilets for 60 days

By Joy Kaka

An FCT High Court, sitting in Kubwa, on Monday ordered a 21- year-old student, Innocent Destiny who attempted to cheat male clients on WE chat to wash Mpape Motor Park toilets for 60 days.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya said the court had been enjoyed to give non-custodial sentencing geared toward decongestion of the prisons depending on the case, adding that the parties entered a plea bargain.

Ogbonnaya ordered the prison officers to provide a register for Destiny to sign in daily for the 60 days and after which he would be free to go home.

She warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behavior, adding that being young or poor was not a licence to be a criminal.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Holy Nuhu prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the defendant is young and a first time offender with no criminal record.

According to Nuhu, he is remorseful and understood the gravity of his offence.

“The defendant has repented and forfeited all the instruments he used to attempt cheating. I urge the court to temper justice with mercy and sentence the defendant with the terms of the plea bargain agreement,’’ Nuhu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecuting counsel, Ijeabalum Diribe told the court that Destiny and his defence counsel had entered and signed a plea bargain on June 22.

Diribe urged the court to sentence and convict Destiny in line with the terms of the plea bargain entered which states that upon conviction, the defendant should pay N100, 000 fine or one month in prison.

The EFCC charged Destiny with attempted cheating and falsely representing himself as Kim Webber.

The prosecuting counsel said Destiny fraudulently induced male clients on WE chat in order for them to part with their money.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code.