COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria records 203 new infections

COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria records 203 new infections

Monday, July 19, 2021 7:49 am


COVID-19 Healthcare workers in Hamza suits in Lagos: Covid-19 Cases on the rise in Lagos

COVID-19 Healthcare workers in Hamza suits in Lagos: Covid-19 Cases on the rise in Lagos

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Lagos state leading the table in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), reported 203 additional COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death on Sunday, as the deadly virus continued to rage in Africa in its third wave.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Sunday.

The agency stated that the  203 additional cases represent an increase in infections from the 123 cases reported from seven states and the FCT  on Saturday with no death.

It added that Lagos led the chat with 186 news cases, higher than the 70 cases it recorded the previous day.

The agency noted that others were Edo-4, Oyo-4, Rivers-4, the FCT-3 and Kwara-2.

It stated that the report includes zero cases reported from Ekiti, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto.

“Today’s data includes data from Oyo State for 16th July, 2021,” it said.

According to it, till date, 169,532 cases have been confirmed, 164, 699 cases discharged and 2,127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that the Country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency disclosed that there were over 2,127 active cases across the country.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Atiku Bagudu: says Buhari has given orders to governors to end banditry in Northwest Nigeria 6 mins ago

    Buhari directs 7 North-West governors to end banditry – Bagudu
    Cows recovered from the bandits in Katsina 26 mins ago

    Police foil bandits attack, rescue victim, 36 cows in Katsina
    Nigeria's D'Tigress basketball team: fall to the USA team 33 mins ago

    U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62
    Governor Matawalle: devastated by killing of 13 police officers by bandits in Zamfara 44 mins ago

    Gov. Matawalle, CP react to killing of 13 policemen
    File: The police on duty: Police neutralise bandits in Katsina 8 hours ago

    Bandits kill 13 police officers in Zamfara
    8 hours ago

    Do Black lives really matter?
    Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah 8 hours ago

    Kukah’s US mission statement unfortunate, disappointing – Presidency
    Sen. Magnus Abe: Alleged attack of supporters by Amaechi's loyalists 8 hours ago

    Rivers APC: Abe cries out over ‘brutal attack’ of his supporters by Amaechi loyalists