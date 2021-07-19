COVID-19: Lagos leads as Nigeria records 203 new infections

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Lagos state leading the table in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), reported 203 additional COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death on Sunday, as the deadly virus continued to rage in Africa in its third wave.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Sunday.

The agency stated that the 203 additional cases represent an increase in infections from the 123 cases reported from seven states and the FCT on Saturday with no death.

It added that Lagos led the chat with 186 news cases, higher than the 70 cases it recorded the previous day.

The agency noted that others were Edo-4, Oyo-4, Rivers-4, the FCT-3 and Kwara-2.

It stated that the report includes zero cases reported from Ekiti, Imo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto.

“Today’s data includes data from Oyo State for 16th July, 2021,” it said.

According to it, till date, 169,532 cases have been confirmed, 164, 699 cases discharged and 2,127 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that the Country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency disclosed that there were over 2,127 active cases across the country.