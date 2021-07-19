Lagos records 4 COVID-19 related deaths in 4 days

Lagos records 4 COVID-19 related deaths in 4 days

Monday, July 19, 2021 6:07 pm


Professor Akin Abayomi

Professor Akin Abayomi: Lagos Commissioner for Health

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos State recorded four COVID-19 related deaths between July 14 and July 17, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Monday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for the period.

The commissioner said that the deaths increased the state’s COVID-19 related mortality to 363.

He, however, did not give additional information about the deceased’s sex or age.

According to him, there are currently 1,045 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the Home Based Care.

He said that 5,455 tests were conducted on the reported dates, out of which 205 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 61,026,” Abayomi said.

He further said that 55, 617 of the infected people had recovered in communities, while 3,943 had recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 578,079.

Earlier, Abayomi had attributed weak observance of public health measures, increased social interaction and movement as well as the spread of variants as factors responsible for the new cases.

