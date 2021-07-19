Photos: Behold, the pilot who survived crashed NAF jet shot by bandits in Zamfara

NAF jet, Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, Bandits in Zamfara,

When the news of the crash of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fighter jet in Zamafara hit the media on Sunday, the authorities were quick to denied that it happened. However, it left a window of possibility in saying that NAF had send for more information from all units.

Now, NAF has finally confirmed the crash, revealing how it happened and the identity of the survivor: Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo.

TNG quoted a statement by by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarter that Dairo “used his survival instincts to evade bandits who targeted him, and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.”

Gabkwet stated that Dairo “came under intense fire by the enemies at about 12. 45 p.m. on Sunday, leading to the NAF aircraft crash in Zamfara.

He added that the pilot, “using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit where he was finally rescued.”

While in hiding, according to the report, Dairo confirmed that the “presence of NAF aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location.

