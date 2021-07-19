Photos: Behold, the pilot who survived crashed NAF jet shot by bandits in Zamfara

Photos: Behold, the pilot who survived crashed NAF jet shot by bandits in Zamfara

Monday, July 19, 2021 3:57 pm


Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, left, and other who rejoiced with him. Photo credit: TNG

NAF jet, Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, Bandits in Zamfara,

When the news of the crash of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) fighter jet in Zamafara hit the media on Sunday, the authorities were quick to denied that it happened. However, it left a window of possibility in saying that NAF had send for more information from all units.
Now, NAF has finally confirmed the crash, revealing how it happened and the identity of the survivor: Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo.

TNG quoted a statement by by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarter that Dairo “used his survival instincts to evade bandits who targeted him, and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.”
Gabkwet stated that Dairo “came under intense fire by the enemies at about 12. 45 p.m. on Sunday, leading to the NAF aircraft crash in Zamfara.
He added that the pilot, “using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit where he was finally rescued.”
While in hiding, according to the report, Dairo confirmed that the “presence of NAF aircraft within the vicinity of the crash site helped in scaring the bandits who were after him, thus enabling him to find refuge and escape to a safe location.

 

More photos:

Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, left, and other who rejoiced with him. Photo credit: TNG

Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, left, and other who rejoiced with him. Photo credit: TNG

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 15 mins ago

    Appointments: Tambuwal hails President Buhari
    27 mins ago

    COVID-19: UNIPORT on red alert, VC directs mandatory wearing of face mask
    court logo 50 mins ago

    Court orders internet fraudster to wash toilets for 60 days
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 59 mins ago

    2023: Secondus, others must go for PDP to fight effectively – Rep. Kwewum
    COVID-19 vaccine: Expert debunks news of vaccinated persons dying after two years 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Expert speaks on rumour of dying after 2 years of vaccination
    2 hours ago

    There will always be small churches
    2 hours ago

    IBEDC Enjoins All to Embrace Virtue of Sacrifce, Commits to Uninterupted Services During the Holidays
    NAF Alpha jets: crashed in Zamfara 4 hours ago

    Pilot survives as NAF jet crashes under ‘enemy fire’ in Zamfara