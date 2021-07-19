U.S women basketball team beat D’Tigress 93-62

Monday, July 19, 2021 7:31 am


Nigeria's D'Tigress basketball team: fall to the USA team

The Nigerian national women basketball team on Sunday could not hold their own against their U.S. counterparts as they lost 62-93 in a friendly at Las Vegas.

In the game arranged to prepare both sides for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the Americans were totally dominant of D’Tigress.

The Nigerian side were restricted to just 30.6 percent shooting during the game, while their foes shot 53.8 percent overall.

The American side also outscored Nigeria in all four quarters of the game, though only by one point in the third quarter.

Atonye Nyingifa led the scoring charts for Nigeria with nine points, while centre Elizabeth Williams scored four points.

Both teams will meet again very soon, in the group stage of the Olympics in Tokyo on July

