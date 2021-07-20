2023: PDP, others nursing false hopes, says Presidency

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 7:54 pm


President Buhari: Presidency says APC will retain power at the end of his tenure.

The Presidency on Tuesday described the claim by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it will take over power at the centre from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023 as a mere dream.

It therefore asked the opposition party to stop dreaming of winning the 2023 election.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu made the declaration in a speech after observing the EiD-kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State.

According to him, no other party can displace APC from power in 2023 because of the support President Muhammadu Buhari enjoins across the country.

“The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general, again he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023,” Shehu said.

‘’We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023,” declared with a note of finality.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and wellbeing of young people in the country’’.

“Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023,”  Shehu said.

 

