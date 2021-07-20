Breaking: Sunday Igboho absconds from Nigeria, nabbed in Cotonou

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 6:28 am


 

Sunday Igboho. Photo by eagleonline

Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, the arrowhead of agitation for Yoruba Nation, who reportedly fled Nigeria has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic. This happened on Monday night as he was reportedly preparing to escape to Germany.

A source quoted by Sahara Reporters revealed: “Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago.
“He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.
“They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria.”

After the Department of State Service invaded his Ibadan home recently but could not find Igboho but arrested many people and a cat, it declared the man wanted.

In fact, Dr. Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, advised Igboho to surrender himself.

He said: “Those cheering and eulogizing him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law.”
Meanwhile, Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lawyers representing Igboho and others arrested in his House, according to TNG, said he was yet to confirm the news of Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou.
“I will contact Yomi Aliu (SAN) to verify the news,” he said

 

