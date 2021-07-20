Igboho surrendered, not arrested – Lawyer

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 3:10 pm


Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, voluntarily surrendered himself to security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic and not arrested, his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has said.

The legal practitioner made the claim while reacting to the the news of arrest of Igboho in Cotonou airport, Benin Republic on Monday night while trying to flee to Germany.

Nigeria’s secret police, he Department of State Services (DSS), had  declared Igboho wanted after its operatives conducted a raid on his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and arrested some of his aides while two others were killed in gun battle.

Reports had indicated that the agitator was subsequently arrested on Monday evening in Cotonou and may be repatriated to Nigeria today.

Olajengbesi claimed the agitator surrendered himself  to security operatives because he believes in justice and freedom for his people.

He added that the agitator’s lawyers are making efforts to ensure that he is fine.

“Truly he was arrested and I have confirmed that. We are making efforts to ensure that he is fine. You know the Department of State Services declared him wanted.

“We just believe that Sunday Igboho is not the problem. He is someone who believed that the Yoruba people and Nigerians generally should live in peace wherever they are.

“As a matter of fact, let me tell you now that Sunday Igboho was arrested simply because he wanted to make himself available to the government. If not, Sunday Igboho is not someone who can be arrested that way.

“But because he believes that the journey to justice for the Yoruba people and for the Nigerian state to be able to live in peace may be needed for him to be available, that was why.”

 

