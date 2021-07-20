NMA demands urgent rescue of doctor abducted in Kogi

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 12:28 pm


Richard Elesho

The Nigeria Medical Association, NNA, has confirmed the abduction of one of its members, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, a staff of General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the medical practitioner was forcefully taken away by the gunmen around 8:30am from the hospital premises on Monday.

A statement issued by the Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, ( NMA), Dr Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh and the association secretary, Dr Famotele Talorunju confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday evening.

The statement reads: “The State Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnappers around 8:30am today 19th July 2021 from the hospital premises

“We call an the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), in Kogi State, DSP William Ovye Aya said the command is not aware of the kidnap of Dr Solomon Nidiamaka.

He however promised to get back to our correspondent when he receive first hand information from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in Ofu.

The News reports that kidnapping has been on the increase in Kogi State in the last one week.

Recently, a traditional ruler who recently regained freedom was kidnapped at the central senatorial district while a pharmacist was also whisked away to an unknown destination at the western senatorial district.

That is not all, a pastor and his wife was also kidnapped and their whereabouts is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

