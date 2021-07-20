We are not in Tokyo  for Show- Minister

Sunday Dare: Minister of Sports and Youth Development

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday  Dare, has affirmed  that Team Nigeria was not in the Tokyo  2020 Olympics for show, but to win laurels  for the country by competing clean.
Speaking at  a brief ceremony  organised by the Ethiopian Airline to send the Minister and others forth, at  the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja on Tuesday, the  Minister  said ” We are grateful  to the Federal Government , Corporate  Nigeria  and all those who supported  Team Nigeria  by adopting  our athletes. I want Nigerians to wish team Nigeria the very best as we  compete with the very best in the world at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Now, 205 countries with  over 11,000 Athletes from around the world validate the Olympics as  the biggest sporting event in the world. The fact that we have a team of 58 athletes that qualified to participate, some of whom  are the very best in their events shows that this country is going to Tokyo not just to show up but to compete clean  and win medals”

The Minister further said ” We thank Ethiopian Airlines for successfully air lifting our Team  and hope that we shall have cause to celebrate when we return with medals. So my message is: best wishes Team Nigeria, above all we need   the prayers of Nigerians so  that the athletes can compete excellently, cleanly  and  win medals  and  bring glory to our Nation”.
In her remarks, Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Manager, Senait Ataklet said” We are proud to be associated  with Team Nigeria as the official  Airline. We wish the team best of luck and look forward  to receiving  you when you return  from Tokyo  with medals.”

