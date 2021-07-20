Zamfara: Bandits free 100 kidnapped villagers after 42 days

Police have secured the unconditional release of 100 persons abducted by armed bandits from Manawa village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State over a month ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, SP Mohammed Shehu, Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer said the abductees were freed in collaboration with the State the State Ministry for Security and Home Affairs

Bandits had on the 8th June, 2021 stormed Manawa village and abducted the 100 villagers, including some nursing mothers and children.

Police said the abductees who were in custody of their abductors for 42 days were released without payment of ransom.

They will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families, Shehu added in the statement.

He quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu as warning recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminality and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law .

The Command also called on the people of the state to support the Police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideout, movements and other activities of criminal elements.