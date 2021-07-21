Asylum we filed in Benin before Igboho’s arrest will block his extradition – Counsel

Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, is still in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic. That is contrary to the rumour that he had been released and had flown to Germany.

Professor Wale Adeniran of Ilana Omo Odua, umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups on Tuesday denied the trending reports. Adeniran, according to a TNG report, Adeniran denied Igboho’s release in a zoom conversation organised by Heritage Multimedia TV on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I have just spoken with his lawyer. The lawyer has visited the location where he (Igboho) is been held.

“He was not allowed to see him (Igboho) but they confirmed to him that they are holding him in that location.

“He was asked to come back tomorrow (Wednesday) by 8:00am to see him.

“I asked him hope they are not going to play a funny game of secretly extraditing him, the lawyer told me it is not possible.

“We filed an application for political asylum for him over a week ago. With that in process, he cannot be legally extradited from Benin republic. I am very confident about that.

“I handle the application myself with the immigration lawyer and he assured me that since that application has been filed, he cannot be extradited. I think we should be rest assured that he will have the opportunity to see him tomorrow.”

On the rumored release of Igboho, he said: “Why should people be putting out false information that he has been released which is injurious to this struggle and to the welfare and wellbeing of igboho?”

Adeniran, according to the report, disclosed four international lawyers from Benin Republic, Nigeria, France, Britain are on the case but when they saw the trending news, they had to call him to confirm.

“When the lawyers saw the false information, they relaxed, I had to tell them it is false. So can you see the damage,” he added.