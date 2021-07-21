Building collapses in Lagos community, kills owner

By Fabian Ekeruche

A two-storey building under construction in a Lagos community collapsed on Tuesday, killing its owner, identified as Pastor Daniel Obasi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is located at No. 77, Tapa Road, Oke-Ojo at Isawo community in Ikorodu, near Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator of the Southwest Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident while speaking with reporters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Farinloye said that the deceased cleric was trapped in the building but that the body had been recovered and taken to the morgue at the General Hospital, Ikorodu by the police.

The NEMA chief described the collapsed building as an attachment to the main building.

Quoting a neighbour of the deceased, the coordinator said that construction work was suspended earlier in the day, due to the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

“The cause of the collapse was suspected to be inadequate time to allow land to compact properly before commencement of construction and using of poor building materials,’’ said Farinloye.