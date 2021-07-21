Congresses: Rivers APC warns against sabotage

*Senator Abe accused of gearing for another round of legal battle against APC

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC has warned members against going through the route that denied the party full participation in previous elections in the state.

The party said it is time for all members who believe in the sustainable progress of the party to focus intense attention on the task ahead.

Spokesman, Rivers APC who stated this in reaction to the official release of the timetable for the conduct of congresses by the National Secretariat stated that the stage is now set for all who are deserving to lead the party to test their popularity in the field.

APC warned: “The APC shall resist the temptation to be drawn into a conflagration which does very little, to sustain its will to lay the foundation for the establishment of democratic structures through sustainable democratic processes that are known to law.

“We wish to state categorically that attempts by some persons who have taken to the airwaves and newspapers to create a semblance of conflict within the party is intended to divert attention from the effort of the APC to organise peaceful congresses across the State.

“Accordingly, we urge all members of our great party who are in the habit of promoting verbal conflicts and others who may be drawn into the fray by such unwholesome circumstances to sheath their swords.

“To win the soul of the party, members must focus on the task ahead through effective mobilization. Our leaders and their followers are obligated at this time to focus intensely on providing leadership.

“Elections into party offices are not won on the airwaves and pages of newspapers. They are won in the field where enthusiastic members of our great party are waiting to exercise their franchise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC in Rivers State, working in concert with the National Secretariat, shall provide a level playing field for all who wish to participate in the forthcoming party congresses.

“No valid member of the All Progressives Congress who meets the requirements set out by the National Secretariat for those who want to contest the forthcoming congresses should entertain any fear of exclusion from the process.

“Those who are nursing ambitions are free to go about the business of canvassing for votes among members of our great party.”

Meanwhile, an APC Chieftain, Chizi Enyi, has accused Senator Magnus Abe of planning to take the party to court over claim that his supporters were beaten up in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Local Government Area during an APC meeting.

Mr. Enyi, in a statement, said Senator Abe wants to stop the APC in the state from conducting its congresses to repeat a situation in which the party was barred from fielding candidates in the 2019 general elections.

He wondered why the former South East Senator who he said is yet to attend any party meeting will turn around to show concern for the party.

At the time of filing this report, Abe had not reacted to the allegation that he wants to legal battle against the party over alleged attack on his supporters at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the Rivers State.