Congresses: Why we’re recommending consensus option – APC

Congresses: Why we’re recommending consensus option – APC

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 7:52 pm


APC: Wants party leaders to emerge by consensus at next week's congresses

APC: Wants party leaders to emerge by consensus at next week’s congresses

By Emmanuel Mogbede

All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is recommending consensus option for election of party officials at all levels in the forthcoming congresses to reduce possible acrimony.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“For us, we have to take into consideration the need to accommodate everyone because APC is a party for all Nigerians.

“We are encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

“That is why when you look at Article 20 of our Constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching consensus,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added that when the consensus option failed, party members could then cast ballots.

He said that the party was making sure that it did not leave any room for the opposition to sponsor people to cause confusion within its fold.

APC’s congresses/conventions are expected to commence on July 31 with ward congresses.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Madam Betinah Benson: kidnapped by gunmen in Bayelsa 2 hours ago

    Police vow to free kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s 80-year-old mother
    Tokyo Olympics: Cases of COVID-19 recorded at Olympics venue 2 hours ago

    Positive COVID-19 tests rule several out of Tokyo Games
    3 hours ago

    Tokyo Olympics: European lionesses devour brave African Queens
    Sweden defeat USA in Olympic match 3 hours ago

    Sweden stun world champions U.S to start Olympic drama
    Igboho supporters during the protest to call for his release in Ibadan 3 hours ago

    Youths in Ibadan stage protest, call for Igboho’s release
    From left, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, First Lady of Ondo state, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu - Akeredolu, 4 hours ago

    APC Ondo celebrates Akeredolu, wife on their birthdays  
    Agitators for Yoruba Nation at a rally in Ojota, Lagos: Yoruba Forum asks them to desist from their agitations 5 hours ago

    Yoruba Nation: Group warns Southwest youths
    Doctor: Medical doctor abducted in Kogi regains freedom 5 hours ago

    Kidnapped medical doctor regains freedom in Kogi